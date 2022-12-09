Fans Are Not Happy With Landon Donovan Today

CARSON, CA - OCTOBER 3: Former Los Angeles Galaxy great Landon Donovan prior the match against Los Angeles FC at the Dignity Health Sports Park on October 3, 2021 in Carson, California. The match ended in a 1-1 draw (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images) Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Former U.S. soccer star Landon Donavon is on the call for today's Fox Sports broadcast of Croatia vs. Brazil.

The World Cup matchup was an absolute thriller. After a scoreless 90 minutes, each team scored in extra time to send the contest to penalty kicks.

Even with a game of this caliber on the screen, fans from around the soccer world are not pleased with Donovan's boring commentary.

"Landon Donovan might be the worst announcer Fox has which is saying something," one fan wrote.

"That man does not have any emotions," another said.

"I know its been said a million times, but Landon Donovan at 9 am feels like punishment for a previous life," another added.

"Landon Donovan has to be the most monotone commentator I’ve ever heard. Get him out," another wrote.

Donovan was an outstanding American soccer player, but it's pretty clear not too many people are happy with him in the broadcast booth.