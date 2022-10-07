Fans Are Not Impressed With Matt Ryan's Performance Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 02: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Matt Ryan isn't off to a great start in this Colts-Broncos game.

The first half just came to an end and Ryan only has 139 yards through the air and an interception. He also has only led the Colts to a field goal in 30 minutes of play.

This has led to NFL fans roasting Ryan on social media throughout the half.

"I've seen enough of Matt Ryan. I just have. Had all month to throw and then he does THAT. This is a nightmare," another fan tweeted.

Matt Ryan needs to go be a family man," another fan tweeted.

Coming into this game, Ryan had struggled through four games. He's only thrown for 1,125 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions as the Colts are currently 1-2-1.

He'll need to have a much better second half if the Colts want to win this game.

You can watch the remainder of this contest on Amazon Prime Video.