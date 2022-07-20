Fans Aren't Thrilled With The MLB All-Star Uniforms

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees looks on during introductions before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The uniforms for tonight's 2022 MLB All-Star Game are having a polarizing effect on the MLB world.

The AL squad is rocking charcoal grey uniforms and the NL team is wearing all white jerseys — both with gold lettering.

Some fans love the simplistic look — others absolutely hate it.

"I really hate the homogenous All Star uniforms. Just do it the way you always did and have them play in their usual unis," one fan wrote.

"Just wear the usual uniforms and enough with this garbage, pretty please. It used to be one of the cooler parts about the All-Star game, seeing all the different uniforms on the field," another added.

"All Star uniforms are so...so bad," another said.

"The all star uniforms are atrocious. Put them back in their regular home/road uniforms and stop trying 2 sell shitty jerseys," another wrote.

The MLB departed from wearing individual team jerseys at the All-Star game in 2021. This decision was met with heavy criticism from fans and players alike.

While this year's uniforms are taking a lot of heat, the 2021 editions took even more.

What do you think of the 2022 All-Star jerseys?