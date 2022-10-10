Fans Believe They Know What Matt Rhule's Next Job Will Be

DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Baylor Bears reacts during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts.

Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.

But his incredible tenures at Temple and Baylor are why Rhule will almost certainly have a new job before the end of the year if he plans on coaching in 2023.

One job stands out from the crowd: Nebraska.

With his success in leading Temple to their first conference championship in 50 years and restoring prestige to Baylor following the Art Briles scandal, everyone believes that Rhule is the perfect candidate to take over for the Huskers:

Nebraska recently fired head coach Scott Frost after 4.5 seasons at the helm. Frost left the team in about as bad of a state as it was in as when they first hired him.

Matt Rhule has the skill and mentality to potentially restore Nebraska to glory - he can clearly coach in college, knows how to recruit across the United States and has already led FBS programs to some of their best years ever.

On paper, it seems like a no-brainer.

Will Matt Rhule be the new head coach at Nebraska?