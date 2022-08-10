Fans Can't Wait For Hard Knocks - Here's When It Airs

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 14: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions looks on during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The NFL world is thrilled for Tuesday night's debut of HBO's Hard Knocks.

The first episode of the 2022 season featuring the Detroit Lions will kickoff at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Tonight's episode is the first of five which will be released at the same time every Tuesday until September 6.

The fan-favorite show will follow the Lions as they go through 2022 training camp — giving an inside look at some of the team's brightest personalities.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to tonight's season debut.

"Tonight, we embark on the Lions season with Hard Knocks. Tomorrow, we are under a normal month till NFL Football. 30 days till NFL Football," one fan worte.

"Hard Knocks about to turn Detroit Lions into America's team. Dan Campbell Jamaal Williams Aaron Glenn and Duce Staley are going to put Detroit on the map," another added.

This will be the first time the Lions are featured on the popular docuseries. The team is coming off a 3-13-1 season under now-second-year head coach Dan Campbell and have high expectations for improvement in 2022.

Tune in for tonight's debut episode.