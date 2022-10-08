Fans Concerned For Lee Corso: Football Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Beloved college football analyst Lee Corso was noticeably absent from ESPN's College GameDay again on Saturday.

Corso missed last week's show as well, prompting fans to question the absence. On Saturday Rece Davis provided an update on the 87-year-old former coach.

"Lee Corso not with us today," Davis said this morning. "As those of you who are with us every week know, he didn't feel great at Clemson last week. He's feeling much better, we spoke to him yesterday, but he still needed another week to recuperate. Hope to get LC back in the chair pretty soon."

Fans are praying for the coach's recovery.

"Lee Corso is not in Lawrence, they say he's recovering well from last week. We hope he gets back to @CollegeGameDay next week," Reddit CFB said.

"Get well soon Lee Corso can’t wait to see you back on stage!" said another fan.

"Aw man, no Lee Corso again on the College GameDay set. Says he sounds better, and he'll back back next week. Feel better LC! College football fans miss you!" another said.

The football world is hoping to have Lee Corso back and better than ever very soon.