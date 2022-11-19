Fans Furious With College Football Officials For What They Did Today
Fans in greater West Lafayette cannot believe what officials just did to them in Saturday's game.
Up 14-3 on Northwestern, Boilermakers linebacker Jalen Graham picked off a pass in the Wildcats territory for a walk-in pick-six. However, it was called back because referees felt his high-step into the endzone went too far.
The unsportsmanlike conduct call took points off the board and set Purdue back 15 yards from the spot of the foul.
Here's a look at how fans on social media reacted to the call:
"WACK," a user replied in all-caps.
"Are you serious?" another asked. "Wow."
"No f---ing way they called this," another said. "This some bs."
"S--- like this ruins the sport more than NIL or the Transfer Portal."
"Garbage penalty."
"This is absolutely pathetic!" another tweeted.
