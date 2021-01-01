Fans Have 1 Main Problem With ESPN’s New Score Graphic

With all eyes on the College Football Playoff games this evening, ESPN will land some of its best ratings of the year. But, almost every fan can agree that one graphic used in the broadcast has got to go.

The down-and-distance graphic with a gold/yellow background is causing mass confusion across the college football world during the CFP game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame. Whenever the graphic pops up, the color makes you think there’s a flag on the play.

Football fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

The @ESPN gold down and distance graphic has made me think there’s a penalty on every play. — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownWJOX) January 1, 2021

Yo @espn change the yellow/gold down and distance on the screen. Looks like a penalty. Be smarter. — Jarrod (@dolfan565) January 1, 2021

Can @espn remove the gold down and distance? I think it’s a penalty every play — Jake Dueitt (@jake_doit) January 1, 2021

@espn why does your down and yardage icon have to be yellowish/gold? Looks like a damn penalty every time it comes up — Ben (@bennyd40) January 1, 2021

Otherwise though, the broadcast has been a success.

Alabama currently leads Notre Dame 21-7 going into the half. Despite a fairly close score, the game certainly has a feel of dominance in favor of the Crimson Tide. It wouldn’t be too surprising if the levies broke in the second half and Nick Saban’s squad exploded to an even larger lead.

Mac Jones is crushing it in the marquee quarterback battle against Ian Book. Jones has thrown 14/16 for 182 yards and three touchdowns compared to Book’s 10/13 for 84 yards and zero touchdowns.

Even if the network doesn’t fix the graphic at halftime, they’ll have another chance to heed the criticisms when No. 2 Clemson faces No. 3 Ohio State tonight at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.