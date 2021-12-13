The Spun

Fans Have 1 Transfer Destination In Mind For Bo Nix

Bo Nix on the field for Auburn.ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 03: Bo Nix #10 of the Auburn Tigers leaves the field at halftime of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 3, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced plans to leave the school as a graduate transfer. A three-year starter for the Tigers, Nix informed fans of his decision on social media.

Nix, the former SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019, missed Auburn’s last two games with an ankle injury. Bo Nix burst onto the scene early in his career, but ultimately was unable to find the consistency at Auburn.

Since Nix’s announcement, one school has been on the minds of a number of college football fans.

“If somehow Nebraska can land Bo Nix,” one fan imagined. “Man, wouldn’t that be something?”

“Bo Nix and Nebraska,” college football writer Adam Kramer said. “This is not the football marriage we want, but it’s the one we deserve.”

“Bo Nix to Nebraska calling it,” added one Cornhuskers fan.

Nix originally signed on with the Tigers under coach Gus Malzahn. Since then, Malzahn has been replaced by former Boise State HC Bryan Harsin. Under Harsin, Nix three 11 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions, adding four scores with his legs.

Nebraska is in need of a QB with Adrian Martinez entering the transfer portal. Could Nix be Scott Frost’s savior in Lincoln?

