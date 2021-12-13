Fans Have 1 Transfer Destination In Mind For Bo Nix

On Saturday, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced plans to leave the school as a graduate transfer. A three-year starter for the Tigers, Nix informed fans of his decision on social media.

Auburn junior quarterback Bo Nix has announced that he is entering the transfer portal after starting for three seasons for the Tigers “This decision has been the toughest I’ve ever made. I’ve made so many decisions for Auburn and now it’s time to do what’s best for me.” pic.twitter.com/q6o2mCymE4 — Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) December 13, 2021

Nix, the former SEC Freshman of the Year in 2019, missed Auburn’s last two games with an ankle injury. Bo Nix burst onto the scene early in his career, but ultimately was unable to find the consistency at Auburn.

Since Nix’s announcement, one school has been on the minds of a number of college football fans.

If somehow Nebraska can land Bo Nix… Man, wouldn’t that be something? — Cornhusker Cole (@CornhuskerCole) December 13, 2021

Bo Nix and Nebraska. This is not the football marriage we want, but it's the one we deserve. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) December 13, 2021

Bo Nix to Nebraska calling it — CornyHusker (@HuskerCorny) December 13, 2021

Nix originally signed on with the Tigers under coach Gus Malzahn. Since then, Malzahn has been replaced by former Boise State HC Bryan Harsin. Under Harsin, Nix three 11 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions, adding four scores with his legs.

Nebraska is in need of a QB with Adrian Martinez entering the transfer portal. Could Nix be Scott Frost’s savior in Lincoln?