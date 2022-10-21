Fans Not Happy With Al Michaels' Taylor Swift Comment

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: NBC Sportcaster Al Michaels is seen on the field before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Al Michaels needed to choose his words a bit more carefully when it came to Taylor Swift and her fans.

During Thursday night's Cardinals-Saints contest, Michaels teased Swift's new album that will be dropping at midnight. After he teased it, he suggested that Kirk Herbstreit's kids wouldn't like it because they're boys.

Michaels is basically insinuating that Swift's music is only for teenage girls.

That led to a lot of negative interactions from fans and media members on social media.

"All respect to Al Michaels, but dudes can be Taylor Swift fans, too," Brooke Pryor tweeted.

"Al Michaels clearly hasn’t heard 1989 if he thinks Taylor Swift is only for teenage girls," Ben Axelrod tweeted.

"Al Michaels did that Taylor Swift promo like he’s someone who is proud of never eating a vegetable in his life," Kevin Wade tweeted.

Maybe Michaels will think differently about Swift's music if he listens to her new album.