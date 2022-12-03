Fans Not Happy With NFL's Punishment For Cowboys Players

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL lived up to its "No Fun League" nickname in the eyes of many with their recent punishment for Cowboys players following their Thanksgiving Day celebration.

Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "The NFL fined Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) for their Whack-A-Mole celebration in the Salvation Army bucket."

Fans reacted to the NFL's punishment on Saturday.

"NFL are some busters for this…" tweeted Kevin Gray Jr.

"Fining entertainers for entertaining," another replied.

"This is literally the only good thing anybody has done with a Salvation Army bucket," another user commented.

"If the NFL was cool they’d donate these fines to Salvation Army but they are in fact not cool."

"No Fun League strikes again. Buh humbug."

"So glad to see the NFL take a stand against such atrocious and horrific actions. I’m surprised they were still able to show the game after this truly despicable display," a fan tweeted facetiously.

Predictable.