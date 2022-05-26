Fans Not Happy With Texas vs. Alabama Kickoff Time

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: A Texas flag on the field before a game between the UTEP Miners and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off in a marquee matchup early in the 2022 college football season.

With two powerhouse programs like this meeting in a clash of the titans, you'd think the game would be given a primetime television slot.

Instead, the official kickoff time has been announced for noon ET (11 a.m. local time).

The game will be Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff game of the week.

Fans from around the college football world are annoyed about this early start.

"Man…. You guys really fumbled the bag with this one! Texas v Alabama should have been prime time," one fan wrote.

"How is the Bama game not a night game? Find me a better week 2 game," another added.

Several fans pointed out the fact that the game will be played under the blazing Austin, Texas sun.

"Looks like I’ll be burning alive on a Saturday Morning," one wrote.

This 11 a.m. start time has been feared since Fox Sports claimed rights to the contest earlier this month.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked about this possible morning kickoff. While it's certainly not ideal, the Longhorns leader said his team is ready for anything.

“We have a saying in our building. Just spot the ball. Just spot the ball and we’ll play," Sarkisian said.

This year's Week 2 matchup will take place at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10.