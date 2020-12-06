Fans React To Coastal Carolina vs. BYU Craziness Tonight

Tonight’s BYU-Coastal Carolina game is shaping up for a fantastic finish.

The hype coming into this matchup of unbeatens certainly hasn’t disappointed so far. Both at 9-0, these teams are the two strongest non-power 5 teams in college football this year.

The hype has also been concentrated over just the past 72 hours. BYU took Liberty’s place as the Chanticleers Saturday night opponent on Thursday. Just two days later, the Cougars are over 2,000 miles away from home in Conway, SC. Heading into the fourth quarter, BYU leads Coastal Carolina 17-16.

This BYU/Coastal game has everything:

Undefeated non-P5s

A game scheduled in the past 3 days

Teal turf

Bad tackling

And a scrum! pic.twitter.com/Tjn8dRZrPg — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 6, 2020

The excitement of this wildly important game boiled over right as time expired in the first half. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson took one final shot at the end zone before half time, looking to extend the Cougars’ lead. The pass was picked off right on the goal line and the Chanticleer DB returned it for about 50 yards.

Two Coastal defenders, including Jeffrey Gunter, went straight after Wilson to block him downfield. But, as the play went on, Gunter’s effort started to look less like blocking and more like an attempt to injure the Heisman-contending QB. After the defender took multiple shots at Wilson on the ground, the entire BYU bench cleared to defend their quarterback.

This moment sparked a scuffle between BYU and Coastal Carolina. pic.twitter.com/nmWjS1l45n — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 6, 2020

BYU went into the half up 14-13. The only thing separating the two teams was a missed extra point by Coastal Carolina after their first touchdown of the day.

The Cougars notched a field goal on their first drive of the second half, extending their lead to four. The Chanticleers drew the lead back to one after they forced a fumble and scored a field goal of their own.

The fumble was forced than non other than Jeffrey Gunter, the player who started the halftime scuffle.

Coastal Carolina drove into BYU territory and took the 22-17 lead over the Cougars to start the fourth quarter. The Chanticleers looked to go up by seven points with a two-point conversion, though it was unsuccessful.

Both of these teams have a lot to prove, especially to the playoff selection committee. Whoever ends up winning likely has a chance to break their way into the top 10 and potentially earn a New Years Six berth.

Whatever happens, this game has certainly lived up to the hype.