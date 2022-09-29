Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race.

According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate.

46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker.

This is the first time that Walker is running for a Senate spot. It comes after he had one heck of a playing career.

He spent three seasons at Georgia before he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL Draft. He played in Dallas for six seasons before playing three seasons each in Minnesota and Philadelphia, plus one season in New York with the Giants.

Since Walker is so well known, it was only a matter of time before sports fans reacted to this polling news.

Georgia residents will have their chance to vote for either of these two candidates on Nov. 8.