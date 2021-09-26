The Spun

Fans React To Major Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Moment

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau talking at the Ryder Cup.KOHLER, WI - SEPTEMBER 21: The United States Ryder Cup team which includes Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger on the practice range prior to the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 21, 2021 in Kohler, WI. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America via Getty Images)

A new era of American golf is here, one that appears to include a solid relationship between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

The United States throttled Europe at the Ryder Cup this weekend. The Americans beat the Europeans, winning the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2016.

“Speechless. These guys all came together. They had a mission this week. Brooks and Bryson wanted to play together. That’s how much they all came together. This is a new era for USA golf,” team captain Steve Stricker said.

Brooks and Bryson, longtime rivals, even shared a special moment following Sunday’s victory.

That’s pretty cool.

A new era of United States golf appears to have fully arrived. Hopefully it’s one that will include a good relationship between Brooks and Bryson – and plenty of more wins at the Ryder Cup.

For now, though, the Americans can simply enjoy the benefits of this weekend’s big victory.

