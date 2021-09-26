Fans React To Major Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Moment

A new era of American golf is here, one that appears to include a solid relationship between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

The United States throttled Europe at the Ryder Cup this weekend. The Americans beat the Europeans, winning the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2016.

“Speechless. These guys all came together. They had a mission this week. Brooks and Bryson wanted to play together. That’s how much they all came together. This is a new era for USA golf,” team captain Steve Stricker said.

Brooks and Bryson, longtime rivals, even shared a special moment following Sunday’s victory.

Huge moment for Bryson and Brooks pic.twitter.com/DjPe0Kmfjq — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) September 26, 2021

That’s pretty cool.

A new era of United States golf appears to have fully arrived. Hopefully it’s one that will include a good relationship between Brooks and Bryson – and plenty of more wins at the Ryder Cup.

For now, though, the Americans can simply enjoy the benefits of this weekend’s big victory.