Arch Manning Schedules New Visit: Fans React

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

As Arch Manning's recruitment kicks into high gear ahead of his senior season, he's scheduled a major visit to one of the several teams on the top of his list.

According to Inside Texas, Manning is making his official visit to Texas this June 17-19. He'll be visiting alongside his teammate, tight end Will Randle.

This won't be Manning's first visit to the University of Texas-Austin campus though. He took an unofficial visit to the school this past March, which was sandwiched by visits to Alabama and Georgia.

Texas is reportedly one of the final three schools on Manning's list. He first visited the school for an unofficial look back in 2021.

As you can imagine, Texas fans are thrilled that they get to be his first official visit:

247Sports rates Arch Manning as the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He is the most hyped college football prospect in a generation - and not just because of his last name (although it certainly helps).

As a junior, Manning threw for 1,371 yards and 17 touchdowns in just seven games. In 27 career starts he has 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns with just 18 interceptions plus another 17 touchdowns on the ground.

Manning has the potential to alter the balance of power in college football just by announcing where he'll play. And that's even if he doesn't get reps as a freshman.

Will Texas make the right impression on Arch Manning in June?