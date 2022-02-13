The Spun

Fans React To College Football’s 10 Best Head Coach Rankings

Alabama head coach Nick Saban looks on during the SEC Championship.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It’s never too early to look at who the best coaches are in college football heading into next season.

247Sports has released its top 10 rankings for the best coaches in the sport and that’s sparked a lot of debate from fans.

The top spot belongs to Nick Saban, which shouldn’t be a surprise. He’s won seven National Championships as a coach, and six of them have come with Alabama.

In the second spot is Kirby Smart after Georgia took down Alabama in this year’s National Championship. It was the first time he’s beaten Saban and also Georgia’s first title since 1980.

Dabo Swinney, Lincoln Riley, and Jimbo Fisher round out the top five. Jim Harbaugh, Brian Kelly, Ryan Day, Luke Fickell, and Dave Aranda round out the 6-10 spots.

Some fans weren’t happy with some of the choices made for those spots.

One fan is also upset that Michigan State’s Mel Tucker was snubbed.

Another fan doesn’t like how Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was left off.

It’ll be interesting to see how this list changes after next season is played.

