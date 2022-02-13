Fans React To College Football’s 10 Best Head Coach Rankings

It’s never too early to look at who the best coaches are in college football heading into next season.

247Sports has released its top 10 rankings for the best coaches in the sport and that’s sparked a lot of debate from fans.

The top spot belongs to Nick Saban, which shouldn’t be a surprise. He’s won seven National Championships as a coach, and six of them have come with Alabama.

In the second spot is Kirby Smart after Georgia took down Alabama in this year’s National Championship. It was the first time he’s beaten Saban and also Georgia’s first title since 1980.

Dabo Swinney, Lincoln Riley, and Jimbo Fisher round out the top five. Jim Harbaugh, Brian Kelly, Ryan Day, Luke Fickell, and Dave Aranda round out the 6-10 spots.

Some fans weren’t happy with some of the choices made for those spots.

Jimbo??? Gimme a break https://t.co/pASu2z8pQ2 — Orange Bill (@BillDurrell1) February 13, 2022

Someone explain to me how you can include dabo when Clemson had their worst season in years, and you don't include @CoachClawson, the acc coach of the year? https://t.co/kQ8TkFDnav — Tommy Taylor (@T2_H1) February 13, 2022

One fan is also upset that Michigan State’s Mel Tucker was snubbed.

Isn’t Mel Tucker paid higher than the majority of the coaches on this list now? Man. https://t.co/lHSdhS17Ks — John Clair (@Coach_Clair) February 13, 2022

Jimbo Fisher should not be above Dave Aranda. Or above 10th at all for that matter https://t.co/JeWPkAh9G5 — Brooks Lassic Robertson (@BrooksLassic) February 12, 2022

No way Swinney is behind Smart! https://t.co/hRJUB3F3Nr — John W (@SCTiger73) February 12, 2022

Dabo is 2 and its not close https://t.co/Fgv8mfR8HS — Josiah the Clemson fan (@EppsJde) February 13, 2022

Another fan doesn’t like how Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was left off.

Lane Kiffin should be on this @Lane_Kiffin https://t.co/TfRdkcZp88 — Mike Espy (@ESPN3ALLDAY) February 13, 2022

What in the world makes Lincoln Riley the 4th best coach in football? https://t.co/MbtQsNOO5N — Kade Gottschalk (@KadeGotts) February 12, 2022

Mel Tucker not being on this list is right *mutes conversation* https://t.co/uFWu6B35zi — Josh Augdahl 〽️: Salty af (@UMFanAugdahl) February 12, 2022

OSU wins 12 games and Fiesta Bowl, 45th in athletic revenue, sends 3 (!!!!) players to the combine. Mine Gundy not a top 15 Coach. https://t.co/pteDUa0LKN — Adam Lunt (@AdamLunt817) February 12, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see how this list changes after next season is played.