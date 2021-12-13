Fans React To Cris Collinsworth’s Ridiculous Question Tonight

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth is rightfully getting roasted for what he said about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday Night Football.

Collinsworth, while praising Rodgers, wondered if anyone in the league has been more “honest” about everything that the Packers quarterback has this season.

Of course, Rodgers was pretty cryptic about his vaccination status for most of the year. Rodgers told the media that he had been “immunized.” He was later found to be unvaccinated.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said of his “immunized” comment. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Lie or not, he wasn’t that honest.

Cris Collinsworth: Have you seen a guy be more honest than Aaron Rodgers this season about everything… pic.twitter.com/k3bL1nPrgU — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth: “Have you ever seen someone as honest about everything as Aaron Rodgers?” pic.twitter.com/gKybNG9XcX — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 13, 2021

Did Chris Collinsworth just seriously ask if we have heard a guy be more honest than Aaron Rodgers has been this year? pic.twitter.com/AzJgz8Jnvn — Brian Linder (@SportsByBLinder) December 13, 2021

Kind of rich for Cris Collinsworth to praise Aaron Rodgers for being honest considering the whole "I'm immunized" thing. — James Neveau (@JamesNeveau) December 13, 2021

"Have you ever heard a guy be more honest …" – Collinsworth on Aaron Rodgers Uh, yes, Cris, most definitely have heard others be more honest — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) December 13, 2021

Did Collinsworth really say Rodgers could not be more honest? I hear that right? — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) December 13, 2021

Collinsworth: "Have you ever seen someone be as honest about everything this season as Aaron Rodgers?" pic.twitter.com/ENbzEIHE5V — Christopher Harris (@HarrisFootball) December 13, 2021

Welp.

Rodgers and the Packers, meanwhile, are trailing the Bears, 17-14, on Sunday.

The game is airing on NBC.