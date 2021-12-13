The Spun

Fans React To Cris Collinsworth’s Ridiculous Question Tonight

NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Chris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth is rightfully getting roasted for what he said about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday Night Football.

Collinsworth, while praising Rodgers, wondered if anyone in the league has been more “honest” about everything that the Packers quarterback has this season.

Of course, Rodgers was pretty cryptic about his vaccination status for most of the year. Rodgers told the media that he had been “immunized.” He was later found to be unvaccinated.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said of his “immunized” comment. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it’s a personal decision and they shouldn’t have to disclose their own medical information.

“And at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth, and I’ll get into the whole immunization in a second. But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who’s a critical thinker.'”

Lie or not, he wasn’t that honest.

Welp.

Rodgers and the Packers, meanwhile, are trailing the Bears, 17-14, on Sunday.

The game is airing on NBC.

