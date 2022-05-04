Fans React To Danica Patrick's Throwback Bikini Photo

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Danica Patrick shared a throwback bikini photo on Instagram on Wednesday in response to her decision to remove her breast implants.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver revealed last week that she had her breast implants removed, due to ongoing health issues that she believes were a result of the procedure.

Wednesday, Patrick revealed a throwback photo, admitting that she wishes she would've felt differently back then.

"I wish I could of told this 32 year old girl that boobs won’t make you more perfect or have it all or be more feminine," she wrote.

"These were my reasons and to me these narratives are the problem. Implants just feed into it. Culture feeds into it. Social media feeds into it. Filters feed into it. Unhealed trauma feeds into it."

Fans across the world are appreciative of Patrick's openness and honesty on this topic. It's certainly refreshing to see.

"Very hard to improve on Gods work. Your gorgeous always remember this!" one fan wrote in response.

"Glad Your feeling better!!! Continue to heal and take care of yourself!!! You matter!!!" one fan added.

"I'm going for a consultation tomorrow to have mine removed. Thanks for giving me inspiration and the confidence to do it," another fan wrote on Instagram.

All the best to Danica moving forward.