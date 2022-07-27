Fans React To Jeopardy!'s Decision On Permanent Hosts

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY - JANUARY 13: Host of "Jeopardy!" Alex Trebek attends a press conference to discuss the upcoming Man V. Machine "Jeopardy!" competition at the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center on January 13, 2011 in Yorktown Heights, New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images)

After a lengthy search and a carousel of notable celebrity guest hosts, the wildly-popular TV game show Jeopardy! has named two permanent hosts.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, both of whom served as interim guest hosts this past season, have been named as the permanent hosts for the 39th season of the show.

Viewership numbers were reportedly up when Bialik and Jennings took the stage this past season.

"When you consider that almost every other show in broadcast television and syndication is declining, this has been a quite remarkable season: we’re the most-watched entertainment show on all of television," executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement, per the Washington Post.

Fans took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Brutal. Taking the easy way out with “co-hosts” Mayim Bialik is hands down the better choice, and it’s a shame they didn’t just name her the sole host. It’s not unwatchable when Ken Jennings has the reigns, but he’s just not a TV guy, so it’s close," one wrote.

"I must say, this whole process has just been an absolute... What is clusterf--k?" another added.

"They just waited it out to do what they were always going to do," another said.

"Like the 2 quarterback controversy..." another wrote.

Several guest hosts were once named as possible successors to the late and beloved Alex Trebek, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The show initially announced former executive producer Mike Richards as the new host in August 2021, but he stepped down due to multiple scandals.

Jennings holds the longest winning streak in the decades-long history of Jeopardy! Bialik is an American actress most well known for her role in The Big Bang Theory.

