Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit’s Son Committing To Ohio State

The Clemson vs. Ohio State game just got even more interesting for the Herbstreit family.

Kirk Herbstreit has twin boys who play for Dabo Swinney at Clemson. The wide receiver and cornerback were preferred walk-ons for the Tigers program.

The ESPN college football analyst’s younger son, Zak, just committed to Ohio State. The tight end out of Nashville, Tennessee announced his commitment on Wednesday. Zak Herbstreit will be a preferred walk-on for the Buckeyes program.

“Beyond excited to announce that I will be accepting a PWO and continue my academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University! Dream come true!” Zak Herbstreit tweeted.

Beyond excited to announce that I will be accepting a PWO and continue my academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University! Dream come true! pic.twitter.com/UuC22V5LDD — Zak Herbstreit (@ZHerbstreit) December 23, 2020

Kirk Herbstreit is a proud father.

“Zak- Congrats my man. So proud of you. Chase your dreams. Your family is here to support you and love you all way through. So cool to see you headed to Ohio St. We’re beyond excited for you!” he tweeted.

The college football world is already intrigued for Herbstreit family dinners down the line. The Ohio State vs. Clemson rivalry just got more interesting.

The Herbstreit family dinners just became even more interesting. https://t.co/Dd05BJ8NuA — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) December 24, 2020

Does Ohio State flipping preferred walk-on Zak Herbstreit, son of ESPN analyst and for OSU QB Kirk Herbstreit, add juice to this game or nah? https://t.co/UTNcAFJxnQ — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 24, 2020

Congrats Zak! You’ve earned this. What an accomplishment! Long way from the pick-up games on the back lawn of The Langham! Proud of all you’ve accomplished – on and off the field. https://t.co/YvC00deAeo — Lee Fitting (@leefitting) December 24, 2020

Congratulations Zak! Very happy for you and your family. Big things ahead for you my friend! https://t.co/dJgh2fSaBU — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) December 24, 2020

Ohio State and Clemson are scheduled to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.