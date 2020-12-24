The Spun

Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit’s Son Committing To Ohio State

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Clemson vs. Ohio State game just got even more interesting for the Herbstreit family.

Kirk Herbstreit has twin boys who play for Dabo Swinney at Clemson. The wide receiver and cornerback were preferred walk-ons for the Tigers program.

The ESPN college football analyst’s younger son, Zak, just committed to Ohio State. The tight end out of Nashville, Tennessee announced his commitment on Wednesday. Zak Herbstreit will be a preferred walk-on for the Buckeyes program.

“Beyond excited to announce that I will be accepting a PWO and continue my academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University! Dream come true!” Zak Herbstreit tweeted.

Kirk Herbstreit is a proud father.

“Zak- Congrats my man. So proud of you. Chase your dreams. Your family is here to support you and love you all way through. So cool to see you headed to Ohio St. We’re beyond excited for you!” he tweeted.

The college football world is already intrigued for Herbstreit family dinners down the line. The Ohio State vs. Clemson rivalry just got more interesting.

Ohio State and Clemson are scheduled to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.


