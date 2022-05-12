Fans React To Kurt Warner's Message For Tom Brady

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Football commentator Kurt Warner is shown prior to Super Bowl XLVIII between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is all set to become the top color commentator on Fox when his NFL playing career is over. Kurt Warner - another star QB-turned-broadcaster - has some sage advice for him.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Warner told Brady that he's going to have to learn to be more critical of players that he may like personally. He said it may be hard for Brady to learn to be critical while trying to be a nice guy.

Via The San Diego Union-Tribune:

“That’s one of the challenges as you get into television,” Warner told Farmer. “What am I going to be as an analyst? One of the hardest things is, when you’re a guy like Tom Brady that everybody likes and you want to be liked by people, and you have to figure out how to truly analyze and be critical of what’s going on but not be critical of people.

“Everybody’s afraid of, I don’t want to offend anybody, but I also want to do my job and I want to do it really well. It’s something that I’ve struggled with, because I don’t feel as if I ever attack anybody and say, ‘This person’s terrible.’ But there are times when you go, ‘This isn’t very good. They should do this or that.'”

“I’ve seen people take it personally,” Warner said. “You can’t just be a nice guy and really be good in this business. Now, calling games can be different than being an analyst in a studio. But at the same time, you’ve got to be able to be critical. . . . For me, I never attack a person, but I always attack a problem.”

But NFL fans don't seem as concerned about this being a problem for Brady. The majority of people already believe that Brady isn't a nice guy, so he'll have no problem being critical of players on the field:

Tom Brady isn't afraid of getting on camera or behind a microphone and saying what's on his mind. It's hard to imagine he's going to shy away from being critical of players like Kurt Warner suggests he may.

The bigger issue is whether or not Brady is going to be any good. Fox is paying Brady a lot of money without having ever given him a job.

Whether Brady is the next Tony Romo or the next Tony Kornheiser in the booth, Fox will be married to the man for a decade after he steps in the booth for them.

Does Tom Brady need to take Kurt Warner's message to heart?