Fans React To Michigan vs. Michigan State Announcer News

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 16: Ambry Thomas #1 and teammate Christopher Hinton #15 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate a win over the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Michigan State Spartans 44-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

For the first time in several years, ABC will be on the call for the annual Michigan-Michigan State game, which is being held in Ann Arbor this year. To mark the occasion, they're bringing back one of the voices from one of the series' most infamous moments.

Mike Foss of WXYZ reported on Monday that the trio of Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be on the call for ABC's broadcast of the game. McDonough is the most noteworthy member of the team, as his last call of the game was the infamous "trouble with the snap" in the 2015 edition of the game.

In 2015, the Wolverines were No. 12 in the nation and hosting College GameDay when they welcomed the Spartans into Michigan Stadium. They led 23-21 and were about to punt for the final play of the game. But a muffed punt resulted in a fumble recovery touchdown for the Spartans that sealed a 27-23 loss.

Michigan and Michigan State fans remember that moment very well. Wolverines fans are understandably nervous about the implications while Spartans fans hope it's a good omen:

Unlike that fateful 2015 meeting though, Michigan State is the clear underdog as they have lost four of their last five games. Any sort of Spartans win, or even a close game, would surprise many.

But there have been some crazy upsets already this season. One more wouldn't be the end of the world.

Does this announcer selection bode ill for Michigan?