Fans React To Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Kickoff Time

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

We finally have a kickoff time for the anticipated Ohio State-Notre Dame football game.

That game is taking place on Sept. 3 from Columbus and ESPN's College GameDay is going to be there for it. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fans are already eagerly counting down the days until this game takes place.

This game will be Marcus Freeman's debut as Notre Dame head coach. He took over for Brian Kelly at the end of the 2021 season after Kelly left for LSU.

Ohio State will be looking to be back in the national title conversation this season. The Buckeyes failed to make the Big Ten Championship Game after losing to the Michigan Wolverines in the final week of the regular season.

This contest promises to have a lot of fireworks. It's expected that Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for it.