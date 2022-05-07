Pete Carroll Says Drew Lock Would Be First QB Taken In 2022 Draft: Fans React

Earlier this offseason, the Seahawks traded longtime franchise QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. As part of that deal, the Seattle organization acquired fourth-year NFL quarterback Drew Lock.

After this deal went down, many people thought the Seahawks would go after a big-name QB name in the trade, free-agent or draft markets.

During a recent appearance on Sports Radio KJR, head coach Pete Carroll explained why the Seahawks are sticking with their current QB room.

He believes Drew Lock would've been the first QB off the board if he were in this year's draft pool.

“I think he’d have been the first guy picked, of quarterbacks anyway. He’d have been the first guy in this draft. I don’t have any hesitation saying that,” Carroll said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this statement from the Seattle head coach.

"That’s not saying much," one fan wrote in reference to this year's lacking QB draft class.

"You could say that about 40 QBs in the NFL right now," another added.

The Seahawks current QB room consists of Lock, Geno Smith, Jacob Eason and Levi Lewis.

Carroll piled on some more praise for Lock after making this statement.

“The first look at Drew, he’s really athletic, he’s really a confident athlete, you can see he’s got a lot of body control, he’s got quick feet, he’s got a quick arm, he’s got various ways he can release the football as his body’s in different positions,” Carroll said. “He’s got a real knack there. He’s got a strong arm, he can throw the ball a mile down the field. He compares to Geno, and Geno Smith has a great arm. He has a world-class arm, and all that. To match up with that, that’s saying a lot.”

Whether Seahawks fans like it or not, it appears Carroll is rocking with what he's got heading into the 2022 season.