Fans React To Rory McIlroy's Brutal Start To Third Round At PGA Championship

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy got off to a red-hot start in this year's PGA Championship, claiming a Day 1 lead with an outstanding 5-under 65 on Thursday.

Since then, the Irishman hasn't made much progress. In fact, his Round 3 Saturday got off to a pretty brutal start.

After parring the first five holes, McIlroy notched a disappointing double-bogey on the par-3 sixth. He followed that blunder up with two more bogeys on No. 7 and No. 8.

He's now even par for the tournament and 10 shots off the lead.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this disappointing skid for the two-time PGA Championship winner.

Unless he turns things around in a big way on the back nine, it looks like McIlroy won't be breaking his eight-year major drought this weekend.