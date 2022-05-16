Fans React To The Jerome Bettis Graduation Photo

Jerome Bettis during Steelers media day for Super Bowl XL at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on January 31, 2006. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Jerome Bettis is officially a college graduate.

Bettis got to graduate from Notre Dame in the class of 2022 as he was back on campus this weekend wearing his cap and gown.

Here's a photo:

Bettis never got to finish his time at Notre Dame since he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams. He spent three seasons with them before spending the rest of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL world is super thrilled for Bettis after he got to graduate from college.

Bettis is one of the best NFL running backs in league history. He finished his career with 13,662 rushing yards and 91 touchdowns off 3,479 carries.

It's always amazing when a former NFL player goes back to school and fulfills his promise of completing a degree.

Congrats to "The Bus" on a well-deserved graduation!