Fans React To Tom Rinaldi’s Final Segment On College GameDay

ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi on the field at the national title.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Tom Rinaldi, an ESPN College Game Day reporter, on field prior to the CFP National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ESPN’s College GameDay just paid tribute to longtime reporter Tom Rinaldi, who is leaving the show (and the network) heading into 2021.

Rinaldi, who joined ESPN in 2002, is leaving the network for FOX Sports.

“This was a next in every shape that I just absolutely wanted to do,” Rinaldi told The Athletic. “It’s a next step in some opportunities that I wouldn’t have had with any other entity. Fox has his world-class portfolio of events, many that I’ve never been a part of. There’s such a great allure in that. That’s really the core reason to be able to come over and try to contribute to these incredible events.”

Rinaldi has been a huge part of ESPN for the last decade-plus, but his impact is seen most on College GameDay. The longtime reporter’s touching (and often heartbreaking) stories consistently tug at the collective heartstrings of the college football world.

ESPN paid tribute to Rinaldi on Saturday morning.

Rinaldi will be missed at ESPN, but fans won’t have to go far to find him. He’ll be a major part of FOX’s big-event coverage.

“I’m beyond excited to join the great team at FOX Sports,” Rinaldi said, via FOX Sports. “To contribute to the network’s incredible collection of live events, and to continue to tell the stories across those sports and in those venues, is such a fantastic opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.