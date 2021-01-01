Fans React To Tom Rinaldi’s Final Segment On College GameDay

ESPN’s College GameDay just paid tribute to longtime reporter Tom Rinaldi, who is leaving the show (and the network) heading into 2021.

Rinaldi, who joined ESPN in 2002, is leaving the network for FOX Sports.

“This was a next in every shape that I just absolutely wanted to do,” Rinaldi told The Athletic. “It’s a next step in some opportunities that I wouldn’t have had with any other entity. Fox has his world-class portfolio of events, many that I’ve never been a part of. There’s such a great allure in that. That’s really the core reason to be able to come over and try to contribute to these incredible events.”

Rinaldi has been a huge part of ESPN for the last decade-plus, but his impact is seen most on College GameDay. The longtime reporter’s touching (and often heartbreaking) stories consistently tug at the collective heartstrings of the college football world.

ESPN paid tribute to Rinaldi on Saturday morning.

They’re paying tribute to Tom Rinaldi on his final College GameDay before moving on to Fox. pic.twitter.com/3DI4Np6chD — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 1, 2021

Tom Rinaldi bringing it one last time on @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/RBwjig3eMI — Mickey Ryan (@MickeyRyan1045) January 1, 2021

I remember so many of those Tom Rinaldi stories. @CollegeGameDay has been part of my Saturday mornings for as long as I can remember. I’m really gonna miss him on the show. Such an amazing storyteller. — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) January 1, 2021

Man, it’s getting dusty in here. THANK YOU to Tom Rinaldi. You’ve made Saturday mornings watching @CollegeGameDay so great for the entirety of my college football fandom. The stories you tell are why we all love CFB! — Clay Bollinger (@ClayBollinger) January 1, 2021

The tables have finally turned with Tom Rinaldi getting emotional. — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) January 1, 2021

Too often people leave without being able to say goodbye. Thankful Tom Rinaldi got the chance. And so fitting that he spent the entirety of his own tribute thanking everybody else. And made everyone cry again. Thank you, Tom. — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) January 1, 2021

Rinaldi will be missed at ESPN, but fans won’t have to go far to find him. He’ll be a major part of FOX’s big-event coverage.

“I’m beyond excited to join the great team at FOX Sports,” Rinaldi said, via FOX Sports. “To contribute to the network’s incredible collection of live events, and to continue to tell the stories across those sports and in those venues, is such a fantastic opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”