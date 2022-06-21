Troy Tulowitzki Candidate For Major Job: Fans React

AUSTIN, TX - FEBRUARY 23: Texas Longhorns assistant coach Troy Tulowitzki sits in the dugout prior to game against the Boise State Broncos on February 23, 2020 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After his playing career came to an end, All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was hired by the Texas Longhorns as an assistant coach. Though he hasn't been a college coach for that long, he's already being looked at for marquee jobs.

According to multiple reports, Tulowitzki is a candidate to become USC's next baseball coach. He spoke to Kirk Bohls of Austin American-Statesman about this potential move.

"I will be talking to them," Tulowitzki said. "I have not made any decision. I loved my time at Texas and living in Austin."

Texas fans obviously don't want Tulowitzki to leave.

"They gotta give him the bag to stay," one fan tweeted. "But it might not be enough."

Others, however, want to see what Tulowitzki can accomplish as the head coach of the Trojans.

"Heck of a landing spot if so," a baseball fan said.

USC finished this season with a 25-28 record, missing out on the College World Series yet again.

Texas, meanwhile, had a 47-22 record this year. The Longhorns were ultimately eliminated from the College World Series on Sunday.

Perhaps all the Trojans need is Tulowitzki at the helm to turn things around.