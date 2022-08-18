Fans React To What Ezekiel Elliott Said About Tony Pollard

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This past season witnessed the emergence of a two-headed running back monster for the Dallas Cowboys.

Tony Pollard had a breakout year, closing the gap on Ezekiel Elliott as the team's leading rusher.

While some veteran stars would be threatened by this emerging talent, Elliott seems to be embracing it. When asked about the Cowboys' run game on Thursday, Zeke reportedly brought up Pollard "unprompted" and has "no ego" about their running back tandem.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"Zeke is probably the best teammate anyone could ask for, people just hate him cuz he secured the bag," one fan wrote.

"Good guy. Pollard need more touches tho," another added.

"Because he’s so overpaid he has nothing to be mad about," another said.

This coming season, Elliott is set to earn $12 million in base salary under the six-year, $90 million contract he signed in 2019.

In 2021, Zeke logged 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns through 17 games. Pollard notched 719 yards and two rushing touchdowns through 15 games and got more work than Elliott in the receiving game.

It'll certainly be interesting to see how the Cowboys utilize this two-running-back system in 2022.