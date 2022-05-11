Fans React To What Lions Player Said About 'Hard Knocks'

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams made it clear he's not a fan of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

"I don't give a f---," he said about the show. “All that is to me now is more cameras walking around staring at me. I don’t care. I just want to play football. I want to win a Super Bowl — this year."

"Forget the 'Hard Knocks,' all that stuff. It’s just going to happen, you know what I mean? Like, people think I’m funny, but I don’t do it on purpose. It’s just me. I just walk around and just be me all the time, that’s it. I can’t fake nothing."

His comment about the show immediately went viral on social media. Some fans couldn't believe he said that, while others loved what he said.

"He said this for real?! Lol, wow!! God bless Jamaal Williams. Love this dude!!" one fan said.

Others think he's going to be the best personality on the show.

"Love it, but @jswaggdaddy is going to be so good on Hard Knocks. Immediately thought of him when the Lions were picked," another fan said.

Hard Knocks will make a return to HBO in August - most likely.