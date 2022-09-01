Fans React To What Mike Evans Said About Johnny Manziel

COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 31: Johnny Manziel #2 of Texas A&M Aggies waits on the bench during the first quarter of the game against the Rice Owls at Kyle Field on August 31, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Mike Evans is a big fan of former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Evans voiced his appreciation for his former quarterback on Thursday morning.

"One of the best to ever do it right there. Honored to have been his WR," Evans tweeted.

Manziel was a monster before his NFL career turned upside down. He played two seasons at Texas A&M (2012-13) and won the Heisman Trophy in both of them before he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

He finished his collegiate career with 7,820 yards passing, 63 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.

Evans also played at College Station in 2012 and 2013. He finished with 2,499 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns before he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Football fans agree with Evans' take on Manziel.

It's a shame they couldn't play with each other for another season considering how dominant they were.