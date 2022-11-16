Fans React To Wild Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce Theory

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's rift with Gisele Bundchen has been in the headlines for the past few months. Clearly, that won't change anytime soon.

Brady and Bundchen have said all the right things in public. They said their split was a mutual agreement and they'll continue to co-parent their two children, Benjamin and Vivian.

That being said, there's a popular theory floating around on TikTok regarding Brady and Bundchen's divorce.

A TikTok user linked Brady and Bundchen's split to their connection with cryptocurrency platform FTX. The company filed for bankruptcy last week.

This theory brings up the idea that Brady and Bundchen were either caught in a Ponzi scheme or placed too much money into FTX before it went under.

In a detailed video, the TikTok user brought up Brady and Bundchen's summer vacation in the Bahamas, their sudden split, the model's latest purchase and much more.

This theory has sparked a lot of interesting conversations on social media.

One person commented, "Wait. Is their divorce a charade to save their fortunes?"

"Your theory makes so much sense," another person wrote. "Like I found all the divorce news stories so random. Like nobody was asking for all that info."

"I fully kicked around this idea in my head, but so glad you put a full timeline to this and it’s starting to make sense," a third person said.

Brady was recently sued in connection with FTX's collapse.

Although there's no indication this theory is accurate, fans will continue talking about it until it's legitimately debunked.