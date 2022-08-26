Fans Review Amazon's Broadcast With Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Amazon's Thursday night football broadcast featured the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

It was also the first opportunity for Amazon to show off its new broadcast team. Legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels is teaming up with longtime college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Although they've only been together a short while, fans are already loving the new tandem.

"Amazon’s NFL presentation looks great. Sharp and sleek graphics. Very good scorebug. I also think Amazon lucked out not getting Sean McVey or John Lynch. Al and Herbstreit will be an excellent booth," Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina said.

"As a new broadcast partner, Prime Video has already accomplished their biggest task, give the big game feel. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit provide instant credibility to their TNF coverage," another fan said.

"Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit sound good together. That booth is going to work well," a third fan said.

Herbstreit has been dipping his toes in the NFL waters over the past few years. He's called a few Monday Night Football games for ESPN and feels like a natural in the booth.