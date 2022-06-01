Fans Showing Support For Rookie Quarterback After Family Tragedy

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Rookie quarterback Matt Corral might have a big role in the Carolina Panthers' offense this coming season. But a recent tragedy might put his career on a brief hold.

On Wednesday, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Corral informed him of a family tragedy. Rhule said that he's given Corral "as much time as he needs" to deal with it.

“We told him to take some time. And (to) worry about him and his family right now," Rhule said.

Panthers fans and general NFL fans have come out to show support for Corral during this difficult time. All are offering thoughts and/or prayers to the rookie quarterback. Some are also praising Rhule for giving Corral that time off:

The Carolina Panthers drafted Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft after a sensational career for the Ole Miss Rebels. He is sitting right behind starter Sam Darnold on the depth chart and could have a big role on the team as a rookie depending on how things play out.

Missing out on this crucial offseason training session might wind up being the difference in how prepared Corral is when training camp starts.

But some things are way more important than football and this is definitely one of them.

We wish Matt Corral and his family the best in this difficult time.