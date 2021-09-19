Fans Were Shocked By Mike Leach’s Reaction To Crazy Play

The craziest play of college football’s Week 3 slate came during the Memphis vs. Mississippi State game on Saturday afternoon.

Memphis beat Mississippi State, 31-29, on Saturday. The Tigers won, in part, due to one of the craziest punt returns in recent college football history.

The Bulldogs appeared to down a punt, but the play wasn’t ruled dead. A Tigers player scooped up the ball and returned it all the way.

It doesn’t get much crazier than this:

THIS MEMPHIS PUNT RETURN TD WAS WILD 😱 (via @American_FB)pic.twitter.com/pGHyEFlAtq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2021

Mississippi State fans were furious by the play. They believed the Bulldogs had the ball downed in Memphis territory.

The ref right next to it was waiving his arms to call the play dead before the dude picked it up and ran for a td. No review smh pic.twitter.com/SPPNgXJ4F2 — Joel (@RTP_Joel) September 18, 2021

Fans were pretty shocked by Mike Leach not going absolutely crazy on the sideline, too.

If I'm Mike Leach, I'm having to get escorted off in handcuffs after that. How does that not get reviewed? — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) September 18, 2021

I asked Mike Leach what the explanation was on the punt return and he wasn’t aware the referee was blowing the play dead. — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulk247) September 19, 2021

Mike Leach definitely did not swing his sword today. — Talmadge (@Talmadge_Gray) September 19, 2021

Mike Leach: The ball’s live. We’ve got to pick it up and hand it to the ref.

Said he didn’t see one ref call the play dead* and said they got no explanation — Theo DeRosa (@Theo_DeRosa) September 19, 2021

It’s pretty wild that the play wasn’t reviewed. It certainly looked like the Mississippi State player made an attempt to down the ball, but it clearly wasn’t good enough for the referees.

Memphis improved to 3-0 with the win on Saturday, while Mississippi State dropped to 2-1.