Fans Were Shocked By Mike Leach’s Reaction To Crazy Play

Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks on as his team takes on the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The craziest play of college football’s Week 3 slate came during the Memphis vs. Mississippi State game on Saturday afternoon.

Memphis beat Mississippi State, 31-29, on Saturday. The Tigers won, in part, due to one of the craziest punt returns in recent college football history.

The Bulldogs appeared to down a punt, but the play wasn’t ruled dead. A Tigers player scooped up the ball and returned it all the way.

It doesn’t get much crazier than this:

Mississippi State fans were furious by the play. They believed the Bulldogs had the ball downed in Memphis territory.

Fans were pretty shocked by Mike Leach not going absolutely crazy on the sideline, too.

It’s pretty wild that the play wasn’t reviewed. It certainly looked like the Mississippi State player made an attempt to down the ball, but it clearly wasn’t good enough for the referees.

Memphis improved to 3-0 with the win on Saturday, while Mississippi State dropped to 2-1.

