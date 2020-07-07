In the past two weeks, two major sports franchises – the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians – have announced that they’re having internal discussions about changing their team names. One writer for Fansided’s Slap the Sign is wondering if Notre Dame should also consider doing the same.

Daniel Morrison argues that while Notre Dame’s “Fighting Irish” nickname has undoubtedly helped with the team having a national fan base, it’s also associated with a stereotype of “violent Irish” people. He thinks that the term has just been “spun into a positive over time.”

The term came from sportswriters, who who would use it to describe the manner in which Notre Dame played. Preferable to other terms used for the team, like Vagabonds, Dirty Irish, and Papists. Others, claim it came from an Irish brigade during the Civil War, and Notre Dame merely adopted it. Notre Dame’s third president, Rev. William Corby, C.S.C., was in that brigade. Yet another origin is said to come from a halftime speech in 1909, when a player called out the Irish players on the team, saying, ““What’s the matter with you guys? You’re all Irish and you’re not fighting worth a lick.” Unequivocally, the origins of the nickname stem from a desire to differentiate Notre Dame for its Catholicism. It is a negative portrayal of Catholics and immigrants. It is a stereotype of the violent Irish. It’s just been spun into a positive over time.

Morrison says that while he didn’t find the name offensive growing up, his feelings have changed.

Is it time to reconsider Notre Dame's Fighting Irish nickname? https://t.co/DHjYsv3IAh — SlapTheSign (@SlapTheSign) July 6, 2020

Responses to the post are predictably negative. Most of the replies to the tweet mock the idea.

That said, it’s an interesting argument, and it’s hard to deny that the the nickname didn’t spring from one group of people stereotyping another group of people. But it’s also very hard to see Notre Dame even considering making a change. There would have to be major uproar from Irish-Americans across the country for that to happen. That’s unlikely.

There will be plenty of college nicknames and mascots that see changes over the next few years. But I’d be shocked if Notre Dame was one of them.