Fantasy Football Managers Are Furious With Eric Bieniemy's Comment About Chiefs Running Backs

Eric Bieniemy doesn't care about your fantasy lineup.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator doesn't care about who starts the game versus who finishes it because everyone is going to get carries.

"Well, first of all, all of those guys are going to play. It doesn't make a difference who starts the game or who finishes the game. When they're in there they are going to contribute," Bieniemy said.

Even though Pacheco is on top of the depth chart, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon are still going to get carries. The only problem for fantasy football owners is that the latter two won't get the bulk of them.

Bieniemy will have to see how the game against the Titans plays out when it comes to diving up the carries.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NBC.