Fantasy Football Owners Are Furious With NFL Head Coach

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans don't care about your fantasy football championships that start this week.

They have decided to hold out numerous top players for Thursday night's games, the most notable of which is Derrick Henry.

Henry, who's one of the best running backs in the NFL, is doubtful with a hip injury. That means fantasy football owners will have to start someone else at running back in their championship games.

To say fantasy football owners are unhappy about that would be putting it lightly.

"The Titans sitting a banged up Derrick Henry is exactly why nobody should do their fantasy football drafts before Week 18," another tweet read.

Henry had gone over 100 yards on the ground in the Titans' prior three games. For the season, he's rushed for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns off 319 carries.

Hopefully, every fantasy owner that has Henry is able to overcome the odds that are now stacked against them!