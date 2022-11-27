Fantasy Football Owners Furious With Derrick Henry Play
Derrick Henry fantasy football owners went through a whirl of emotions on Sunday afternoon.
During the Bengals-Titans game, Henry took a screen pass and ran for over 45 yards and it looked like he was going to score before he fumbled inside the 10-yard line.
The ball bounced into the endzone and was recovered by Treylon Burks, who got credit for the touchdown.
Here's a video of the play:
NFL fans know that this is a tough way to not get points in fantasy football matchups.
This touchdown gave the Titans a 10-3 lead before the Bengals tied the game later in the second quarter.
The Titans then had a chance to go up 13-10 heading into halftime but backup kicker Caleb Shudak missed a 35-yard attempt.
We'll have to see if Henry can atone for that fumble in the second half. This contest is currently being televised by CBS.