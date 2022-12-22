Father Of College Football Recruit Reveals Where His Son Was Conceived

MORGANTOWN, WV - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of Mountaineer Field during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 20, 2014 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Tory Johnson Jr. committed to join the West Virginia Mountaineers as a member of the 2023 recruiting class.

Johnson Jr.'s family was understandably proud of him. His father, Tory Johnson Sr., had an additional reason to take pride in his son's accomplishment.

Johnson Sr. suited up for the Mountaineers as wide receiver from 2000-03.

"I signed with West Virginia University in February 1999 and 23 years Later Tory Johnson Jr signed with West Virginia University Today. What an amazing story, and even more amazing Son!! Man this hits different," Johnson Sr. wrote on Twitter.

This wasn't Johnson Sr.'s only social media message in response to his son's commitment. He also posted an unintentionally hilarious message about the conception of Johnson Jr. on the West Virginia campus.

"Now you're about to be enrolled as a student athlete at the same place you were conceived," he wrote.

That tweet has since been deleted.

Of course Johnson Sr. meant well, but this was likely an embarrassing message for the incoming college freshman.

Johnson Sr. made up for it with some more touching social media messages.

"Tears of Joy!!! I am so proud of you Tory Johnson Jr. You worked you butt off form this moment. You earned this and you deserve every blessing coming your way. National signing day!!" he wrote.

"From Mountaineer Alum to Mountaineer Momma! Early Signing Day was a success! @WVUfootball @ToryJohnsonJr7 is on his way! Let’s go!" his mother added.

Johnson Jr. is a three-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.