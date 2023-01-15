Father Of Georgia Football Player Speaks Out On Accident

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The father of Warren McClendon has given an update on his son after he was involved in an accident that killed a Georgia football player and recruiting staffer.

McClendon said that his son was a passenger in the car and that all he needed was a few stitches.

“Lil Warren was in the car that was involved in the accident and he is doing well,” his father said, via the Athens Banner-Herald. “We are asking everyone to pray for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy’s family. We are with lil Warren and will let everyone know more later. Thank you for your prayers."

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. local time on Sunday morning outside of Athens.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were the two that passed away in the crash.

We continue to send our condolences to the Georgia football program.