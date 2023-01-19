Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.

That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight national championship.

Willock's father has obviously been going through a lot over the past few days but took the time to confirm on Thursday that no legal action will be taken.

“No, Georgia is working with us. They are compensating us 100%,” he said.

LeCroy was driving the car before it crashed. Excessive speed was the main factor in the crash, per the police report.

We continue to send our condolences to Willock's father (and other family members), the family of LeCroy, and the entire Georgia community.