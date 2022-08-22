Father Of Little League Player Speaks Out On Terrifying Injury

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The father of the Little League World Series player who suffered a terrifying injury while staying in Williamsport, Pennsylvania is speaking out.

Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Utah, suffered a head injury when he fell from bunkbeds at the Little League World Series.

The 12-year-old athlete was rushed to the hospital, where he's been recovering.

There is a chance that Easton will make a full recovery.

"I'm just grateful that he's still alive, because I was pretty much told he had a 0% chance to live. We feel very fortunate," Jace Oliverson told the Associated Press.

The family continues to ask for prayers.

"There is a chance of a full recovery. It's just a matter of how long and the therapy that he's going to receive. We're just asking for prayers. Continuous prayers."