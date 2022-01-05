Oklahoma star quarterback Caleb Williams shook up the college football world with his announcement to enter the transfer portal on Monday, although he did leave the door open for a possible return to Norman.

On Tuesday, Williams’ father Carl spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel regarding the QB’s decision timeline. Here’s what Thamel had to share:

“Spoke to Carl Williams, Caleb’s dad,” the college football reporter tweeted. “He said no decision on anything with Caleb’s future is imminent, and the family plans to take their time with the decision. The family is on vacation this week, chuckling at all the rumors.”

Caleb Williams, a true freshman, threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns to just four picks since taking over for Spencer Rattler as Oklahoma’s starter this season.

In a tweet announcing his decision to enter the portal, Williams noted OU would “definitely be an option.” He explained that under NCAA rules, it was the only way he could talk to other schools and “see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career.”

If December 29’s Alamo Bowl was Caleb Williams’ last in Crimson and Cream, the QB went out on top, throwing for 242 yards and three touchdowns on the way to a 47-42 win over Oregon.