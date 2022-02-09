“Favorite” Emerges For Vikings Defensive Coordinator Role

Mike Zimmer’s out. Kevin O’Connell is in. And now the Vikings are reportedly on the verge of landing their next defensive coordinator as well.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “Ed Donatell has emerged as the favorite or the Vikings defensive coordinator position.” Adding, “Seattle – which was hiring him as a defensive assistant – is now bracing to lose him.”

Ed Donatell has emerged as the favorite or the Vikings defensive coordinator position, sources tell @DanGrazianoESPN and me. Seattle – which was hiring him as a defensive assistant – is now bracing to lose him. New coach Kevin O’Connell getting plenty of experience on defense. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 9, 2022

If hired, Donatell brings 31 years of NFL coaching experience to the Twin Cities. He originally signed on with the Seahawks this year as a senior defensive assistant, but may jump at the opportunity to run his own defense again with the Vikings.

The 65-year-old coach has served on the defensive side of the ball for the Jets, 49ers and Bears. And has also been a DC for the Packers, Falcons, Broncos and Washington.

With 42 years total in the coaching ranks, Donatell’s spent more time around the game than 36-year-old Kevin O’Connell has on this planet – which should only benefit the first-year Vikings coach as he begins his career.