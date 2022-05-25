Favorite Named To Win The 2022 College World Series

Omaha, NE - JUNE 27: The Arkansas Razorbacks take batting practice, prior to game two of the College World Series Championship Series against the Oregon State Beavers on June 27, 2018 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

After winning the College World Series in 2021, Mississippi State didn't even qualify for the tournament this year. But another SEC team just got the top odds of winning it all this year.

The 2022 College World Series is slated to start on June 16 and 11 SEC teams are participating. But the Tennessee Volunteers are getting the top odds out of anyone at +350 from DraftKings Sportsbook (New Jersey schools not counted).

Oregon State is the only other school to have better odds than 10/1. The Beavers are +900 to win the College World Series.

Tennessee still have to qualify for the College World Series of course. But whether they win the SEC Baseball Tournament or the NCAA Baseball Tournament, they're still expected to qualify.

2022 saw the Volunteers finish the regular season as the No. 1 team in the nation. They've gone 25-5 and have been the top ranked team for nearly two months.

Last year head coach Tony Vitello led Tennessee to the College World Series for just the fifth time in school history. They've never reached it in back-to-back years.

Winning the College World Series would be historic. Their best finish came in 1951, when they were runner-ups to Oklahoma.

The SEC has dominated college baseball lately, winning three of the last four College World Series tournaments.

Will Tennessee win the 2022 College World Series?