Favorites Have Been Named For Gisele's Next Boyfriend

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 15: Gisele Bundchen walks the runway during the Colcci show at SPFW Summer 2016 at Parque Candido Portinari on April 15, 2015 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)

It appears Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's marriage has run its course.

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Bundchen and Brady hired divorce attorneys. The media outlet also stated that Bundchen wasn't wearing her wedding ring while at a gym in Miami.

Bundchen and Brady have been married since 2009. Although a divorce hasn't been finalized, the writing is on the wall for their relationship.

With that said, Bovada released betting odds for Bundchen's next boyfriend. The current odds-on favorite is actor Bradley Cooper (+800).

Pete Davidson (+1000) and Brad Pitt (+1200) also have relatively high odds.

Bundchen has not yet commented on her situation with Brady.

Per multiple reports, Bundchen is frustrated with how Brady handled his offseason. He retired just to change his decision 40 days later.

"I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told Page Six. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Brady and Bundchen have been in the news a lot this week strictly because of this situation.