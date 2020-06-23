FBI Releases Statement On Bubba Wallace, Noose Investigation

Over the weekend, NASCAR announced that an investigation was underway after a noose was found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage.

The FBI and United States Justice Department announced they were looking into the incident as well. On Tuesday afternoon, the FBI came reached the end of its investigation and came to a conclusion.

The FBI released a statement announcing no federal crime was committed. While the FBI said there was a noose found, the agency said the noose was found in garage No. 4 – where Wallace was positioned – as early as October 2019.

“The FBI learned that garage 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week,” the FBI said in a statement. “The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019.”

NEWS: The FBI has just released a statement about the NASCAR noose incident at Talladega, indicating it was a misunderstanding. No crime was committed. The noose was already there as early as last year. pic.twitter.com/j2MGrOvUN3 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 23, 2020

The FBI continued in its statement, saying no one could have known Wallace would be assigned garage No. 4.

“Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known that Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

One question remains after the FBI’s statement. Why was there a noose – or an object appearing to be a noose – hanging in garage No. 4 in the first place?

Earlier this month, NASCAR eliminated the Confederate flag from its events, making its stance on these issues clear.

Wallace has not offered a comment on the FBI’s finding yet.