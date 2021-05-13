FCS All-American LB Bryson Armstrong Announces Transfer

Former Kennesaw State linebacker Bryson Armstrong, one of the top recruits in this year’s stacked transfer portal, announced his decision to join the UCF Knights on Thursday afternoon. His choice to commit to newly-hired head coach Gus Malzahn came just two days after the program landed former Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Johnson, another top transfer prospect.

Armstrong took to Twitter to announce his decision earlier this afternoon.

I can’t wait to get down to Orlando #ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/fdv6eKDLua — Bryson Armstrong (@B_strong07) May 13, 2021

After joining the Kennesaw State Owls program as an under-the-radar recruit back in 2017, Armstrong soon became an FCS superstar. In each of his past two seasons, the talented linebacker has earned Associated Press FCS All-America honors. Through the Owls’ shortened COVID-19 spring season this past year, he recorded 30 tackles (5.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks and a massive 75-yard interception for a touchdown.

“It is difficult to put into words what Bryson Armstrong has meant to this program on and off the field,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said in a statement after his star LB entered the transfer portal on May 4, per 247Sports. “There has not been a better standard of effort, attitude, and toughness than what he brought every day to KSU football, and the results speak for themselves.”

Before his first season as UCF head coach has even begun, former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is already making a massive impact on the program. Armstrong is now the ninth player from this year’s transfer portal to join the roster since Malzahn was hired back in February.

As a graduate transfer following last year’s void COVID-19 season, Armstrong will have one remaining year of eligibility when he arrives in Orlando.